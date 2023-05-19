Lane reductions along Wyndham Street starting June 15

Carden Street to Farquhar Street

Notice date: May 19, 2022

About the project

Dagmar Construction Inc. is installing conduits on the underside of Wyndham Street Bridge.

Work begins June 15

Work is expected to start on or about Thursday, June 15 and will take about three weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions on Wyndham Street

There will be lane reductions on Wyndham Street during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow the posted signs for your safety. A full road closure is not planned. However, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

Pedestrian access will be maintained but contractor’s signage should be followed as only one side of the sidewalk will be open under the train bridge during the construction.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). However, construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb as usual.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. For updates, visit guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Paulo de Oliveira, Utility Coordinator

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2341

[email protected]