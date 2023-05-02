Construction notice: Lane reductions at Eramosa Road and Stevenson Street North starting May 9

At Eramosa Road and Stevenson Street North intersection

Notice date: May 1, 2022

About the project

Total Install Video Voice Data Inc. is entering a Bell manhole in the intersection to splice existing fibers.

Work begins May 9

Work is expected to start on or about Tuesday, May 9 and take about one day to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions at Eramosa Road and Stevenson Street North intersection

There will be lane reductions at Eramosa Road and Stevenson Street North intersection during the project. Please follow the posted signs for your safety. A full road closure is not planned. However, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during the project.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb as usual.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. For updates, visit guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Paulo de Oliveira, Utility Coordinator

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2341

[email protected]