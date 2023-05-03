Lane reductions along Edgehill Drive starting May 15

Notice date: May 3, 2023

About the project

J.G Goetz Construction Limited is installing sewer and water pipes and repaving the road surface.

This project supports a development project at 70 Edgehill Drive. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

Work begins May 15

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, May 15 and take about five days to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions on Edgehill Drive

The City will impose lane reductions on Edgehill Drive during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow the posted signs for your safety. A full road closure is not planned. However, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during the project.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). However, construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb as usual.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. For project updates, visit guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Kyle Gibson, Acting Manager, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2433

[email protected]