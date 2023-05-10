Join us May 27 for our Public Works Week open house

Guelph, Ont., May 10, 2023 – Join us Saturday, May 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for our Public Works Week open house event at 45 and 50 Municipal Street.

Come and see some of the City’s services up close and in person and learn how they benefit you. We’ll have booths dedicated to roads, sidewalks, traffic, parks and forestry, sustainable landscapes, engineering, water, wastewater, waste and bylaw. We’ll also have one of our new electric buses there for residents to check out!

Kids of all ages and adults will be welcome to sit in some of their favourite vehicles including dump trucks, tractors and garbage trucks.

We received a National Public Works Week award from the Canadian Public Works Association for our open house event last year, so come and see what a great event this is!

Parking

Free parking is available at 50 Municipal Street, directly beside the open house, in addition to parking lots at Centennial Park.

Taking the bus

Ride Guelph Transit by taking Route 8 Stone Road Mall from Guelph Central Station and getting off at Municipal Street. Kids 12 and under ride free if they have their OnYourWay fare card.

For more information

[email protected]

519-837-5628