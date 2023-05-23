Join the City of Guelph on May 27 at its annual Public Works Week open house

Guelph, Ont., May 23, 2023 – Join the fun Saturday, May 27 as the City of Guelph celebrates Public Works Week and the employees who bring public services to life everyday.

This year the City is hosting its annual open house at 45 and 50 Municipal Street. The open house includes equipment demonstrations, vehicle displays including the City’s new electric bus, City service information booths and lots of opportunities to talk with staff about the work they deliver in service to the Guelph community everyday.

Public Works Week open house

45 and 50 Municipal Street

Saturday, May 27

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Media contact

Terry Dooling, Manager, Public Works

Operations

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3346

[email protected]