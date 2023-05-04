Gun salute to celebrate the Coronation of Charles III

Guelph, Ont., May 4, 2023 – The City of Guelph and Canadian Armed Forces will celebrate the Royal Coronation of Charles III with a gun salute event in York Road Park on Saturday, May 6 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Mayor Cam Guthrie and MPP Mike Schreiner will both attend.

Noise from the gun salute

The celebratory gun salute will occur at 11 a.m. If you live, play or work in Guelph, please note the gun salute will be noisy yet brief.

Temporary trail closure

The Royal Recreational Trail running along the river in York Road Park will temporarily close during the gun salute. Trail users will be able to use the sidewalk along York Road to move across the park and connect back to the trail.

York Road on-street parking restrictions

A few on-street parking spots on York Road between Wyndham and Neeve Streets will temporarily close during the event. York Road will remain open.

Additional Royal Coronation events and activities

Guelph Museums is organizing Tea (Spilling the T*) With The King until May 6 to encourage people to get candid about the coronation. You are invited to take part in the Civic Museum installation in person or online by sharing your perspective on the coronation and the monarchy.

Guelph Museums is also hosting a Coronation Tea on Saturday, May 6 at 2 p.m. at the Civic Museum. Tickets are $30.

Market Square in front of Guelph City Hall will be lit up in green on May 6-7 to commemorate the Royal Coronation.

Resources

Ontario to Celebrate the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III

Canadian celebrations of His Majesty King Charles III’s Coronation

For more information

Mayor’s Office

City of Guelph

519-837-5643

[email protected]