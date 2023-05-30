Construction notice: Surrey Street East closed starting May 31

Wellington Street East to Neeve Street

Notice date: May 30, 2023

About the project

Demikon Construction Ltd. is hoisting material with crane.

Work begins May 31

Work is expected to start on or about Wednesday, May 31 and take about two days to complete, weather permitting.

Surrey Street East closed

Surrey Street East will be closed to through traffic from Wellington Street East to Neeve Street during the project. Only local access will be permitted. Local traffic will be permitted along Surrey Street East, however, there will be no through access at 129 Surrey Street East.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain accessible during the project. Pedestrians should Follow the Contractor’s signage as they walk through the site.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

For more information

Paulo de Oliveira, Utility Coordinator

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2341

[email protected]