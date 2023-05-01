Construction notice: Parking lot at Civic Museum temporarily closed for construction

Notice date: May 1, 2023

About the project

The parking lot at the Civic Museum will be closed starting on Monday, May 1 to accommodate regrading, paving, and line painting. The work is expected to be completed by Monday, May 8 (weather permitting).

The museum will remain open during this time. The main doors to the museum can be accessed from the steps from Norfolk Street to Basilica of our Lady, and via stairs from the Basilica of our Lady parking lot west of the museum. Barrier-free access is available via the walkway south of the Basilica.

We encourage visitors to use Guelph Transit to reach the museum. Free two-hour on-street parking is available downtown and in the neighbourhood west of the museum. Paid parking is available at the Market Parkade at 10 Wilson Street.

Contact Guelph Museums, 519-836-1221 or [email protected] if you have questions or concerns.