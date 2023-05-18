Construction notice: Closure of basketball courts in Deerpath Park for construction work

Guelph, Ont., May 18, 2023 – The City has been undertaking upgrades to the Paisley Water Pumping Station, located at 8 Ryde Road, within the City’s Deerpath Park. The basketball courts at this facility are located on top of underground water infrastructure which requires immediate repairs.

All basketball courts at Deerpath Park will be closed for construction work starting on May 23, 2023.

Recreational users should stay out of the marked work area and follow signs for safety.

Nearby alternatives for residents to use include the Norm Jary basketball complex located at 22 Shelldale Crescent and the basketball court located in Castlebury Drive Park at 50 Castlebury Drive.

Deerpath Park access

Access to Deerpath Park from Ryde Road will remain closed for the duration of the construction project. People can get to Deerpath Park and the basketball courts from Imperial Road South, Deerpath Drive, and Candlewood Drive.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project.

Resources

Learn more about the Paisley Pumping Station reconstruction project at guelph.ca/water.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Amanda Pepping, Project Manager

Water Services, Environmental Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2137

TTY: 519-826-9771

[email protected]

Wayne Galliher, Division Manager

Water Services, Environmental Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2106

TTY: 519-826-9771

[email protected]