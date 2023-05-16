City unveils measurement framework to track progress on Community Plan

Guelph, Ont., May 16, 2023 – The City is pleased to announce the development of a comprehensive measurement framework that will track the progress and achievements of A United Vision: Guelph’s Community Plan. This framework, guided by the seven strategic focus themes identified in the Community Plan, enables the community and the City to understand where progress has been made and the gaps that can be addressed in making this plan a reality. This measurement framework was developed in collaboration with Toward Common Ground (TCG), a respected community collaborative in Guelph.

Guelph’s Community Plan is a collective vision for the city. This important document was co-created by the community and belongs to the people of Guelph. This is what Guelph has said they care about—and what they want their city to look like over the next 20 years.

Data is displayed in a Story Map

A tremendous amount of effort went into developing this measurement tool. To ensure the accuracy and relevance of the framework, an environmental scan of existing data was conducted, advisory committees were established, and indicators were refined. The City partnered with TCG to develop a Story Map, an innovative visual storytelling tool, focusing on the “We create value” theme of the Community Plan. This Story Map shows how indicators and data can be effectively used to show progress.

Next steps

Throughout 2023, data compilation will take place using the selected indicators for each focus theme. The City of Guelph aims to present this data in various formats, highlighting key stories and insights to engage diverse audiences within the community.

“More than 10,000 people in our community contributed to the creation of Guelph’s Community Plan. This measurement framework marks an important milestone in our ongoing commitment to transparency, accountability, and community-driven progress,” said Jodie Sales, General Manager of Strategy, Innovation, and Intergovernmental Services with the City of Guelph. “By tracking our achievements and identifying areas for improvement, we can work together to shape an inclusive, prosperous and thriving community.”

