City of Guelph hosting tourism industry volunteer matching event

Guelph, Ont., May 23, 2023— The City of Guelph is hosting a volunteer matching event for local tourism operators to meet and recruit volunteers. All volunteers, with all skill and experience levels are invited to attend this event and sign up for volunteer opportunities on the spot. Local tourism operators will be present with a variety of opportunities available.

Session: Finding the right volunteer – volunteer matching event

Date: June 1, 2023

Time: 4 – 6 p.m.

Location: The Cornerstone, 1 Wyndham Street North, Guelph

Full event details are available on Eventbrite.

This event is the final stop in the Tourism Business Workshop series, a successful networking series for a variety of organizations across the industry. Those interested in new volunteer opportunities are encouraged to register on Eventbrite. Registration is not mandatory but will help keep track of numbers.

Local tourism businesses interested in providing volunteer opportunities during the event are encouraged to reach out to [email protected] to learn more about how they can be involved.

Supported by Guelph’s Municipal Accommodation Tax, the tourism business workshops are an outcome of the 2022-2026 Economic Development and Tourism Strategy and support the goal of expanding support for existing businesses.

About Visit Guelph

Visit Guelph stewards the Guelph story for visitors and residents by fostering a well-connected community through engagement, facilitation, and coordination. The team supports tourism businesses, destination development, and visitor services. Visit Guelph supports the 2022-2026 Economic Development and Tourism Strategy and operates the Municipal Accommodation Tax. Learn more about Visit Guelph at visitguelphwellington.ca.

About the Economic Development and Tourism Strategy

The City’s Economic Development and Tourism Strategy supports a future-ready Guelph by helping to create a sustainable, creative and smart local economy that is connected to regional and global markets and supports shared prosperity for everyone. The strategy also supports the community’s vision for fostering inclusive prosperity as reflected in the Community Plan. With a renewed focus on people, the strategy aims to support local businesses, create jobs, and attract investments through the growth of Guelph’s industry clusters and a focus on several key sectors. It also includes specific actions to support COVID-19 economic recovery efforts in Guelph.

For more information

Alex Jaworiwsky, Manager, Tourism and Destination Development

Economic Development and Tourism

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2533

[email protected]