City of Guelph announces Activating Community Micro-grant program recipients

Guelph, Ont., May 18, 2023 – The City of Guelph, Guelph Arts Council, and Guelph Neighbourhood Support Coalition are happy to announce the successful recipients of the inaugural Activating Community Micro-grant program. Thirty-three projects aimed at fostering creativity, inclusion, and connection will get over $25,000 in micro-grant funding between them.

Over 150 grant applications were reviewed by two panels coordinated by the Guelph Neighbourhood Support Coalition and Guelph Arts Council.

“This micro-grant program was created to support local artists and people working to build community connections,” said Amal Musa, special program advisor in Community Investment for the City. “Each application was a testament to the strength of our local arts community and Guelph’s community-building spirit.”

Art plays a vital role in Guelph’s cultural and economic development while community-building helps to foster a sense of connection in and between neighbourhoods.

The second round of micro-grant funding is expected to open for applications this fall. Organizations and individuals can sign up for the Community Investment mailing list to get updates including when other funding rounds open for applications.

Amal Musa, Special Program Advisor

Community Investment, Culture and Recreation

City of Guelph

519-822-1260, extension 3967

[email protected]