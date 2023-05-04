City announces 2023 Community Grant recipients

Guelph, Ont., May 4, 2023 – The City of Guelph has granted $323,600 to 56 not-for-profit community organizations for activities that enhance quality of life, inclusivity, opportunities, and social supports in the community. Grant funds requests totaled more than $715,000.

“Recipients of these grants are chosen based on criteria developed for the Community Grant program including positive community impact, support from the community, and the need for City funding,” says Alex Goss, manager of Community Investment with the City of Guelph. “The end goal is to provide funding that can support Guelph residents through impactful and innovative ideas from our community.”

Over 20 organizations are receiving $83,500 through multi-year grants. Multi-year grants are confirmed through City budget approvals each year and make it possible for organizations to plan longer-term programs and services, in some cases up to three years.

This year, an additional $28,170 in funding was given to some organizations that pay substantial City fees as part of a City Fee Reimbursement pilot program.

Applications were evaluated by the Community Grant Panel of Guelph residents. The panel compared each organization’s impact on the goals of Guelph’s community plan, level of support from the community, capacity to do the work, and financial need.

For a detailed list of recipients, funding amounts and projects, visit guelph.ca/grants.

About the Community Grant program

Each year, we allocate grant funding to incorporated not-for-profit organizations, with or without charitable status, that can show how their work will improve quality of life for Guelph residents. Eligible organizations can apply for grants to be used for core operating costs, one-off events, special programming or projects, or for small capital items that improve their services.

