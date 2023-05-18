Celebrating diversity in paramedicine during Paramedic Services Week, May 21-27

Guelph, Ont., May 18, 2023 – Join us next week as we celebrate the many ways Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service (GWPS) serves the City of Guelph and Wellington County and keeps our communities safe and healthy.

Paramedic Services Week is an annual opportunity to reflect upon and recognize the work and dedication of paramedics. Taking place May 21-27 in 2023, this year’s theme is ‘Diversity in Paramedicine – The Patient. The Provider. The Profession.’ The Ontario Association of Paramedic Chiefs website has more information on how this theme extends well beyond a single week and will promote important ongoing conversations about diversity in the health system and paramedicine environment.

GWPS on the front lines of community paramedicine

Day in and day out GWPS works to help those at their most vulnerable. From assessing, treating and transporting patients during medical emergencies to connecting members of the community to resources they need through the Community Paramedicine Program, GWPS delivers service excellence throughout the City of Guelph and Wellington County.

Paramedic Services Week 2023 serves as a platform to recognize the remarkable diversity among paramedics within the service. “As a service, we embrace the power of our differences,” states Chief Stephen Dewar, a passionate advocate for inclusion. “Our paramedics bring a wealth of experiences, knowledge and skills. By fostering a culture of inclusivity, we create a dynamic and resilient workforce capable of meeting the diverse needs of the populations we serve. Together, we can create a more inclusive and compassionate healthcare landscape.”

Show your thanks on social media

Share messages of thanks and stories of your experiences with GWPS by tagging @gwparamedic on Twitter and Instagram.

For more information

Stephen Dewar, Chief

Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2805

[email protected]