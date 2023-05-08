BOVJEE celebrates their long-awaited grand opening

Guelph, Ont., May 8, 202 – The BOVJEE team, specializing in a variety of aesthetic services, is proud to announce its grand opening at its new location, 460 York Road.

“Guelph is my hometown, and with its diversity and inviting appeal, I couldn’t be happier to call it BOVJEE’s home,” says owner Brittany Megna. “Whether you’re a small business owner, student or retired, this community has a way of making you feel like a valued member, and now, BOVJEE can return that feeling.”

BOVJEE offers aesthetic services ranging from eyelash extensions to alternative wellness therapies and related products. They soon plan to host networking and social events in their lounge space for local entrepreneurs to connect and to digitize their training courses so more people can benefit from their expertise. BOVJEE also supports local artisans by featuring their products in the boutique lounge.

“We believe that providing these opportunities will help our community grow,” adds Megna. “Supporting local artisans will create a sense of community within our space; it’s important for us all to come together and celebrate one another’s successes.”

BOVJEE initially opened its doors in 2018, but restrictions brought on by COVID-19 led to the closure of its downtown Guelph location. With their renewed opening, they have expanded their initial business plan of eyelash and brow services to include body waxing, spray tanning, relaxation massages and alternative wellness therapy and created 12 new positions that support Guelph’s local economy.

“We’re delighted to see businesses in our community thriving and showing plans for growth,” says Christine Chapman, the City’s manager of Economic Development. “We appreciate their passion and contributions to our local economy and community and wish them much success as they grow their business in Guelph.”

The boutique prides itself on its high standards for service quality, and the team of experienced aestheticians are passionate about ensuring each visit is a beautiful experience, helping clients find the perfect balance between looking good and feeling great.

“Our mission is to provide exceptional service while still focusing on the overall well-being of our clients,” says Megna. “BOVJEE is where we find peace and leave feeling our best selves. We believe everyone deserves to feel like we do when they come into our space.”

About BOVJEE

BOVJEE, founded by a Guelph local, includes a team experienced in their aesthetic specialties. The business offers a wide range of services, from eyelash extensions to relaxation massages and product sales, however, BOVJEE is more than just an aesthetics shop; it’s an experience.

For more information, visit bovjee.com

Learn more about how the City of Guelph makes it easy to do business in Guelph at guelph.ca/business.

About Invest in Guelph

Invest in Guelph makes it easy to do business in Guelph. Our expert team is ready to help, whether making business connections, growing your business, choosing a site, or finding new markets. We provide a suite of programs and services to support business expansion and re-location and are your resource for property development, business promotions, and partnerships. In addition, we support people making Guelph their home, their place of business, their resilient community.

