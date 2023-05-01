Automated speed enforcement cameras coming to Guelph   

Cameras will monitor vehicle speeds and tickets will be issued for violations starting in August

Guelph, Ont., May 1, 2023 – As part of the City of Guelph’s Vision Zero initiative, four automated speed enforcement cameras will be used and rotated around Guelph to address speeding through residential neighbourhoods and school safety zones.

On May 1 the City will post signs alerting drivers of the coming safety measure at the first four out of 16 planned locations for the cameras:

Westwood Road Public School

Ignatius of Loyola Catholic School

King George Public School at Metcalfe Street, and

Fred A. Hamilton Public School.

The cameras will go live on August 1 and signs will be updated to let drivers know that the cameras are active.

What is automated speed enforcement?

Automated speed enforcement is a system that uses a camera and speed measurement device to enforce speed limits. The measurement device detects vehicle speeds, and the cameras capture licence plate information. Vehicles exceeding posted speed limits will lead to a ticket being issued, with fines based on the vehicle’s speed. The ticket will be issued to the owner of the vehicle regardless of who was driving the vehicle at the time the violation was recorded.

The cameras are one of many tools the City is using to combat speeding and aggressive driving, especially in Guelph’s school zones that require increased road safety measures.

“Using these cameras, speeding can be detected and enforced on a more ongoing and consistent basis than when done by police alone,” says Liraz Fridman, the City’s road safety supervisor. “The goal of these cameras is to encourage drivers to follow posted speed limits as a normal behaviour, ultimately resulting in long-term safety improvements.”

Automated speed enforcement camera locations

Four cameras will be rotated among 16 locations every three months from August 1, 2023 until July 31, 2024:

Westwood Road Public School at Westwood Road

Ignatius of Loyola Catholic School at Colonial Drive

King George Public School at Metcalfe Street

Fred A. Hamilton Public School at Ironwood Drive

Taylor Evans Public School at Stephanie Drive

Cornerstone Christian School at Forest Street

John McCrae Public School at Water Street

Joseph Catholic School at Guelph Street

Paul Catholic School at Clairfields Drive East

Victory Public School at Exhibition Street

Ecole Guelph Lake Public School at Severn Drive

Brant Avenue Public School at Brant Avenue

Ecole Arbour Vista Public School at McCann Street

William C. Winegard Public School at Lee Street

Central Public School at Dublin Street North

June Avenue Public School at June Avenue

Safe streets save lives

Vision Zero is a strategy to eliminate all traffic fatalities and serious injuries. The strategy does not eliminate collisions, it encourages municipalities to design road systems and related infrastructure in such a way that if a collision does happen, the chance of death or serious injury is much lower.

Becoming a Vision Zero community is a collective effort. The City, drivers, pedestrians and cyclists must each do their part so everyone feels safe walking, jogging, wheeling, and riding their bikes through all corners of Guelph.

For more information, visit guelph.ca/visionzero.

