Always know your risks and be prepared for an emergency

Guelph, Ont., May 4, 2023 –The City of Guelph is participating in Emergency Preparedness Week (EP Week) May 7-13, an annual public education initiative that focuses on the importance of being prepared in an emergency.

EP Week serves as a timely reminder that an emergency can occur at any time and that being prepared is the best defence. This year’s theme, “Be Prepared, Know Your Risks” encourages the public to:

Know the risks: Assess your environment and identify potential risk factors in an emergency.

Make a plan: Ensure you and your family are aware of what to do before, during and after an emergency.

Get an emergency kit: Learn what needs to be in an emergency kit and always have one handy.

For more tips, visit guelph.ca/beprepared

Attend our Emergency Preparedness event on May 12

Join us for a free event on May 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at West End Community Centre, 21 Imperial Rd., S., Guelph. We’ve enlisted the help of 18 agencies, including Guelph’s Emergency Services, the OPP, the Canadian Forces, Emergency Management Ontario, and the Canadian Red Cross, to help educate the community about the risks in their area and learn ways to protect themselves and their families.

To learn more, visit guelph.ca/events.

