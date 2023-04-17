Construction Notice: Woolwich Street Sewer Construction

Baker Street to Cardigan Street
Notice date: April 17, 2023
About the project
The City is working with Steed & Evans Ltd. to construct a new sanitary sewer from Cardigan Street to Baker Street to support the Baker District Redevelopment project.
Work begins April
Work is expected to begin on or about April 23 and take approximately three weeks to complete, weather permitting.
Road closure and delays expected
Traffic will be detoured for the duration of construction. Please follow posted signs for safety. Delays should be expected.
Pedestrian access
Pedestrian access will not be affected and will remain open and accessible during construction.
Property
Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). However, construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property, and delays should be expected.
Map of construction area
The City appreciates your understanding and cooperation during this important construction project. Updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.
For more information
Andrew Miller, Project Engineer
Engineering and Technical Services
City of Guelph
519-822-1260, extension 3608
[email protected]