Construction Notice: Woolwich Street Sewer Construction

Baker Street to Cardigan Street

Notice date: April 17, 2023

About the project

The City is working with Steed & Evans Ltd. to construct a new sanitary sewer from Cardigan Street to Baker Street to support the Baker District Redevelopment project.

Work begins April

Work is expected to begin on or about April 23 and take approximately three weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Road closure and delays expected

Traffic will be detoured for the duration of construction. Please follow posted signs for safety. Delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

Pedestrian access will not be affected and will remain open and accessible during construction.

Property

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). However, construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property, and delays should be expected.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your understanding and cooperation during this important construction project. Updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction. For more information

Andrew Miller, Project Engineer

Engineering and Technical Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260, extension 3608

[email protected]