Construction Notice: Upper Wyndham Street sidewalks (Quebec Street to Woolwich Street)

About the project

To improve our sidewalks and reduce tripping hazards, the City will be repairing the sidewalks on Wyndham Street North from Quebec Street all the way up to Woolwich Street. The work involves removing the existing red bricks and replacing them with concrete, as well as repairing existing concrete that is cracked or uneven. Through this work, we will also be leaving some additional space around the existing trees. When the concrete work is complete, additional bike racks will be installed on both sides of the streets.

This work is important to ensure that we maintain the safety and attractiveness of our Downtown.

Work starting April 17

The repair work is expected to begin on or about Monday, April 17 and should be completed in 6-8 weeks, weather permitting. The work will commence on the easterly side of Wyndham Street at Woolwich Street and move south along the street before moving to the westerly side of the street.

Pedestrian access

The work will be completed in phases so that the majority of the sidewalks will remain open and accessible for pedestrians. Only sections of the sidewalk that are actively under construction will be closed at any given time. To help guide people walking in the area, we’ll place signs around the construction area showing alternative routes.

Property and business access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to all businesses throughout construction. However, if there are any access restrictions during this period, they will be communicated to the businesses in advance.

In areas where the work is actively occurring, on-street parking spaces will not be available. For additional parking nearby, customers and visitors can access the spaces available at West Parkade (110 Macdonell Street) and the Macdonell Street parking lot (34 Macdonell Street).

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during the project. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and cooperation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Kyle Gagne, Public Works Supervisor

Operations, Public Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension: 2008

[email protected]