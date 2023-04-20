Construction notice: Suffolk Street West and Yorkshire Street North closed from May 1

Road closure starting May 1 at the Suffolk Street West and Yorkshire Street North intersection

Notice date: April 20, 2023

About the project

Drexler is replacing hydro poles along Suffolk Street West.

Work begins May 1

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, May 1 and take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Intersection closed

The City will close the Suffolk Street West and Yorkshire Street North intersection during the project.

Pedestrian access

Some sidewalks will also be closed to pedestrians during construction. Please follow the signs and use the alternative sidewalk on other side of the street.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area will remain open and accessible during construction.

While the City will make every effort to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.), construction and the movement of equipment may temporarily impact access to private property.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit route 3 and 11 will be temporarily detoured during construction. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

City services

The City will not have any interruptions to its services like waste collection during construction. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb as usual.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Paulo de Oliveira, Utility Coordinator

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2341

[email protected]