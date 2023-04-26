Construction Notice: Stone Road West road closure starting May 1 for sanitary sewer lining program

From Edinburgh Road South to Hanlon Road

Notice date: April 26, 2023

About the project

The City is working with Sewer Technologies Limited to improve and repair Guelph’s sewer pipe system.

The program will involve an inspection of the sewer pipes, and any necessary repairs will be made before installing the pipe lining. The process of lining sewers is faster, more affordable, and is less disruptive to the community than replacing existing sewerspipes.

Work begins May 8

The City will begin the sewer lining process on or about May 8, and work is expected to continue untilthe end of June, weather permitting.

Work will be completed in a phased approach. and will require inspections and sewer flushing throughout the project.

Work is expected to resume at the end of June. The City will inform residents and business within the construction area 24 to 48 hours before repairs resume.

Lane reductions and delays expected

There may be temporary lane reductions throughout the project. A full road closure is not expected. However, delays should be expected. Please follow posted signs for safety.

Pedestrian access

Pedestrian access will not be impacted and will remain open and accessible during the project.

Property access

All businesses in the construction area will remain open and accessible throughout construction.

The City will maintain access to driveways in the construction area from 7 a.m.–7 p.m. However, construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services such as waste collection during construction. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb as usual.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project as we prepare to be future-ready and meet the demands of Guelph’s growing population.

For project details and updates, visit guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Jackie Kay, Project Manager, Design and Construction

Transportation Engineering,

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2251

[email protected]