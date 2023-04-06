Side-splitting standup at River Run Centre

Sold-out Just For Laughs Road Show features standup favourites Matt Wright, Carmen Lynch, Cassie Cao, and Jordan Carlos on April 28

GUELPH, ON April 6, 2023 – Enjoy a night of comic relief when Just For Laughs Road Show arrives at River Run Centre on Friday, April 28, at 8 p.m. The sold-out Main Stage performance features comedians Matt Wright, Carmen Lynch, Cassie Cao, and Jordan Carlos and is presented as part of the GuelphToday.com Comedy Series, which brings well-known comics to Guelph.

Just For Laughs Road Show features outstanding standup artists from Montreal’s world-renowned Just For Laughs Festival. Now in its 18th year touring Ontario, Just For Laughs Road Show offers the perfect way to sample some of the Festival’s funniest acts.

“We are thrilled to bring Just For Laughs Road Show back for another year,” says Bill Nuhn, Manager of Theatres and Civic Events, “The lineup so consistently features the best standup comics, that the show often sells out before the touring comics are confirmed.”

This year, comedy fans will be entertained by:

Matt Wright – Two-time JUNO-nominated comedian, writer, and actor Matt Wright will host the evening’s festivities. Well known to Canadian comedy fans, Wright has performed as part of Just For Laughs, CBC, and CTV televised comedy galas. His many credits also include serving as a writer for six seasons of CBC’s This Hour Has 22 Minutes, earning a Canadian Screen Award nomination for his work.

Carmen Lynch – Comedian, actress, and writer Carmen Lynch is well known for appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Inside Amy Schumer, and Last Comic Standing. Lynch is a regular at The Comedy Cellar in New York City and her 2017 recording, Dance Like You Don’t Need the Money, was named Comedy Album of the Year by Sirius XM.

Cassie Cao – Canadian Comedy Award winner Cassie Cao’s standup has been featured on CBC Gem’s The New Wave of Standup, Crave’s The Standup Show with Jon Dore, and two seasons of Roast Battle Canada. A highly sought-after comedy writer, Cao’s credits include Kim’s Convenience (Netflix), Detention Adventure (HBO Max), and True Dating Stories (CBC). As an actor, Cao has appeared in comedies including Kids in the Hall (Amazon) and TallBoyz (CBC).

Jordan Carlos is best known for his work as a writer and on-air contributor for The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, The Colbert Report, MTV’s Guy Code, Girl Code, and Guy Court. He has also appeared on hit series such as HBO’s Girls, Showtime’s The Affair, and Comedy Central’s Broad City. Jordan lives in Brooklyn, New York, performing his insightful and hilarious comedy in venues across the country.

Tickets for Just For Laughs Road Show are currently sold out. Tickets are $55 for adults, $53 for patrons over 60, and $39 for those under 30 years old. Show information is available by calling 519-763-3000, in person at the River Run Centre box office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or purchase tickets online.

For Information

Kasia Rusiniak | Program Manager, Development and Marketing

River Run Centre | City of Guelph

519-837-5662 extension 2589

[email protected]