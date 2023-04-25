Public notice: Share your thoughts on growing civic participation in Guelph

Your say, your impact, your Guelph

Guelph, Ont., April 25, 2023—Ever wanted to attend a City of Guelph Council meeting but couldn’t because of the time it was held? Fill out the Growing Civic Participation online survey by May 14 to share your thoughts on City meeting timing, engagement event locations and more.

Building on our Civic Engagement Framework update we want to make participating in City decisions as easy, effective and enticing as possible. So let’s talk about it—we want to know:

What kinds of involvement interest you

How can we make those opportunities better

When and where we should schedule activities so you can be included

And what worries or concerns you may have that are keeping you form sharing your thoughts with city staff or council.

When you participate in City decision-making, you help shape Guelph into the place you want it to be. With the whole community involved, we’re able to develop a city that’s designed for us all. Complete the Have your say survey online or join us at one of our pop-up booths where we’ll be out and about in the community:

Tuesday, May 2, 2-5 p.m.

Shelldale Centre, 20 Shelldale Crescent

Wednesday, May 3, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Guelph CHC Downtown, 176 Wyndham Street N.

Sunday, May 7, 1-4 p.m.

Parking Lot Party – Shake It Off Studio, 9 Woodlawn Road E.

For more information

Dylan McMahon, Legislative Services/Deputy City Clerk

City Clerk’s Office, Corporate Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2811

[email protected]