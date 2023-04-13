Public Notice: Seasonal patio program

Water barrier install for downtown patios starting April 15

Guelph, ON, April 13, 2022 – As the weather slowly warms up, the City is gearing up for the seasonal patio program.

Starting the weekend of April 15, City staff will be installing water barriers throughout the downtown core. The installation is expected to be completed by end of day Sunday, April 16, weather dependent. Staff will return the following weekend (April 22/23) to fill all the water barriers.

Businesses participating in the program will occupy on-street parking spaces primarily along Wyndham Street North, Macdonell Street and Carden Street and will have until the end of the day, Friday, April 21 to set up their patios.

The three-year (2021–2023) seasonal patio program began as a way for the City to support local business recovery from COVID-19 and has been well-received. This program extends outdoor areas for commercial purposes from April through to the end of October.

Reduced available parking

On-street public parking will be reduced in specific areas for the roadway patios. Signs will be posted indicating where parking is not allowed. Parking will not be affected at businesses participating in the seasonal patio program outside of the downtown core, as patios will be set up on private property.

Drivers have the option of parking at the various downtown municipal parkades or in the Macdonell Street lot which offers 2 hours of complimentary parking.

Alternatively, visitors to the downtown are encouraged to bike, walk, or take transit.

Bicycle lanes will not be affected. However, there will be increased truck traffic as workers offload the barriers.

Resources

Seasonal patio program

Patio team – [email protected]

For more Information

Nicole Kupferschmidt (she/her), Tourism Programs Officer

Economic Development and Tourism, Infrastructure, Development and Enterprise

City of Guelph

Office 519-822-1260 extension 3980

Cell 226-821-3081

[email protected]