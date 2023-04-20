Public notice: Guelph Works Epic Job Fair on May 10

Supporting local employers and job seekers

Guelph, Ont., April 19, 2023 – The Guelph Works Epic Job Fair will connect local employers with those seeking new job opportunities.

Date: May 10

Time: 1 – 5:30 p.m.

Location: Delta Hotel Guelph Conference Centre, 50 Stone Road West

Students in their last years of high school or anyone looking for a new job opportunity are invited to attend the Guelph Works Epic Job Fair to meet with businesses, discover new industries and learn about open positions. Positions available include seasonal, part-time and full-time. Local employers will accept resumes and applications, while some may book interviews or conduct screening on the spot.

Local employers looking to hire for seasonal or longer-term positions are invited to host a booth at the Guelph Works Epic Job Fair. Hundreds of job seekers will attend to build connections with businesses.

Employers offering positions through the 2023 Canada Summer Jobs funding are also invited to participate.

Small business support

If you are a small business employer looking to hire and would like to attend, but pricing is cost prohibitive, please contact Beth O’Donnell.

Support from community partners

Coordinated by the Career Education Council, with support from community partners: City of Guelph, Upper Grand District School Board, Wellington Catholic School Board and Second Chance Employment, and Workforce Planning Board.

Resources

Employers and job seekers interested in attending, visit careereducationcouncil.ca/guelphworks or call 519-827-6468.

Event contact

Beth O’Donnell

[email protected]

519-827-6468 extension 108

For more information

Crystal Ellis, Economic Development Officer

Economic Development and Tourism

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3830

[email protected]