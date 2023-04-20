Public notice: Guelph Greener Homes program joins Earth Day celebration April 22

Guelph, Ont., April 22, 2023 The Guelph Greener Homes program will join the fun at the Earth Day event hosted by Rotary Guelph. Join us at 335 Laird Road on April 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a fun-filled day of tree planting, entertainment, and the opportunity to learn more about our upcoming program launch.

About the Guelph Greener Homes program

To support Guelph’s Race to Zero goal of becoming a net zero carbon community by 2050, the program will offer a zero-interest loan of up to $50,000 for residential property owners in Guelph to help cover the costs of energy-efficient upgrades. This initiative will lower greenhouse gas emissions, offer potential energy and utility cost savings, and provide the opportunity for more affordable low carbon upgrades.

The Guelph Greener Homes program is set to launch later this spring. Sign up to be the first to know when the program launches at guelph.ca/greenerhomes

What types of upgrades qualify?

Building upgrades like insulation, air-sealing, windows, and door repair/replacement

Mechanical systems (air source heat pump, heat pump water heater, heat recovery system)

Control systems (smart or programmable thermostat)

Renewable energy systems (solar photovoltaic system, solar hot water system)

You’ll also have the chance to chat with City staff about other environmental programs. Stop by to ask questions, get more information on our programs, and celebrate Earth Day with us so we can all make Guelph greener.

For more information about eligibility requirements and the application process, visit guelph.ca/greenerhomes

For more Information

Bryan Ho-Yan, Manager

Corporate Energy and Climate Change,

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2672

[email protected]

This project was carried out with assistance from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities’ Green Municipal Fund, an endowment created by the Government of Canada.