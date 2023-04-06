Noise exemption notice: GAIN Music & Arts Festival granted noise exemption on April 28-29, 2023

The City has granted GAIN Music & Arts Festival an exemption from the City’s Noise Control Bylaw on April 28 and April 29, 2023 from 7:00 p.m. until 11:59 p.m. The exemption will allow noise from live bands that will be playing for GAIN Music & Arts Festival at 46 Essex Street.

If you are impacted by this exemption, you can request that Council review the approval of the noise exemption. Please submit your request by April 18, 2023, by emailing [email protected] or calling 519-822-1260 extension 2423.

For more information

Scott Green, Manager

Corporate and Community Safety, Operations

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3475

[email protected]