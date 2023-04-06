Noise exemption notice: Everline Coatings granted noise exemption from May 6-7, 2023

The City has granted Everline Coatings an exemption from the City’s Noise Control Bylaw from May 6-7, 2023 with a backup date of May 13-14, 2023 at Stone Road Mall – 435 Stone Rd W, Guelph, ON N1G 2X6 and Edinburgh Market Place – 492 Edinburgh Rd S, Guelph, ON N1G 4Z1. The exemption allows for yearly spring parking lot maintenance including the use of a street sweeper, a water truck for dust control, a dump truck to haul away the debris and backpack blowers

If you are impacted by this exemption, you can request that Council review the approval of the noise exemption. Please submit your request by April 18, 2023, by emailing [email protected] or calling 519-822-1260 extension 2423.

For more information

Scott Green, Manager

Corporate and Community Safety, Operations

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3475

[email protected]