Construction notice: Kortright Road East Lane reductions starting May 1

Kortright Road and Cox Court

Notice date: April 25, 2023

About the project

The City is working with TM3 Inc. to install a new pedestrian crossover at Kortright Road East at Cox Court.

Work begins May 1

Work is expected to begin on or about May 1 and take about five days to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions and delays expected

Kortright Road East will be reduced to one lane during construction. The City will maintain two-way traffic at all times, a traffic control officer will be on site to direct traffic. Please follow posted signs for your safety. A full road closure is not planned. However, delays are expected.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during construction.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area will remain open and accessible throughout construction.

The City will maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.) However, construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Shaymaa Al-ani, Traffic Signal Technologist II

Transportation Engineering,

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2041

[email protected]