Invasive species removals coming to parks and natural areas

Guelph, Ont., April 6, 2023 – We’re working to improve ecological health in our parks and natural areas by removing invasive plant species like buckthorn, Japanese knotweed, dog strangling vine and Phragmites.

Removals take place throughout the year using mechanical and herbicide methods. The work for each site takes three to five days to complete, weather permitting. During removals, park facilities and most trails will remain open, however, we ask that you avoid marked work areas until signs are removed.

Removal will be taking place between the months of April to September. Timelines for the following work in specific parks and trail sites may be revised and refined throughout the season. Work will be properly signed on-site in advance of any treatment.

Japanese knotweed

Downtown Trail near Ann St. and Earl St.

Eramosa River Trail

Heritage Park

James St. Trail

Mico Valeriote Park

Northumberland Park

Paisley and Edinburgh Park & Natural Area

Rapids Side Trail

River Run Centre Property

Royal Recreational Trail near Edinburgh Rd. S.

Silvercreek Trail

Speed River Trail near Heritage Park

Spurline Trail

Westminster Woods Trail Entrance near Beaver Meadows Dr.

Dog strangling vine

Dunhill Park Trail

Eramosa River Trail Natural Areas

Goldie Park

Hadati Creek Trail System

Howitt Park

Buckthorn

Bailey Park

Burns Dr. Park

Centennial Park

Clair Road Natural Restoration Area

Colonial Drive Park

Crane Park

Eramosa River Trail Natural Areas

Franchetto Park

Hadati Creek Trail

Kortright Hills Trail Natural Area

MacAlister Park

Marksam Park

Peter Misersky Park

Preservation Park

Riverside Park

Speed River Trail natural Area Entrance off Ingram Dr.

Stormwater Pond #111 Near Watson Parkway N.

Watson Road North Trail Natural Area

Westminster Woods Trail Natural Area

Wolfond Park West

Background

Why we remove invasive species from parks and natural areas

Dog strangling vine, Japanese knotweed, Buckthorn and Phragmites are invasive species that are not native to Ontario. Invasive species crowd out native species, threaten ecological integrity of parks and natural areas, and reduce habitat for wildlife. Removing both invasive species before they establish and spread protects our parks and natural areas.

There are some exemptions available to municipalities under the Pesticide Act that allow us to use pesticides. We assess our needs for pesticides on a case-by-case basis, and only use them for forestry and natural resource management where native ecosystems are threatened. We never use pesticides for cosmetic reasons.

How we’re removing dog strangling vine, Japanese knotweed, buckthorn and Phragmites

We will use machinery and herbicide to remove buckthorn, Japanese knotweed, dog strangling vine and Phragmites from parks and natural areas.

We assess our parks and natural areas regularly and, in many cases, mechanical methods alone are not effective. Herbicide is chosen for its overall benefit to the natural area. These benefits include:

Less disruption to the surrounding plants and wildlife that machinery would cause

A better chance of preventing the plants from sprouting, lessening the chance of disturbing the area with further removals

Garlon™ RTU is used to control the buckthorn. Japanese knotweed, dog strangling vine and Phragmites are controlled with Roundup WeatherPro®.

These products are registered for use in Canada and have been tested to ensure minimal risks to human health and the environment. Licensed applicators will apply Garlon™ or Roundup WeatherPro® directly onto stems of invasive plants as appropriate. Using a targeted application means we will use less and protect surrounding plants.

For more information on Garlon™ or Roundup WeatherPro® visit the Canadian Pest Management Regulatory Agency’s (PMRA) website or download their app, Pesticide Labels, for on-the-go information.

Stay out of the work area when signs are present

Both Garlon™ and Roundup WeatherPro® have a low exposure risk to people and animals when used correctly. However, the treatment zones are closed to pedestrians during herbicide application. Please avoid entering the treatment area until signs are removed.

For more information

519-837-5626

[email protected]