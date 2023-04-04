Downtown Update April 2023

There are many opportunities to get involved and help shape the future of some of the City-led key projects. Read on to learn about the ongoing projects and initiatives.

Please read on for updates about ongoing and upcoming key projects and initiatives.

Subscribe to this update by visiting Guelph.ca/downtown

Let us know your thoughts on Downtown parking

We are updating the Downtown Parking Master Plan to consider current and future parking needs based on changing circumstances and alternate funding models. Your input will help us identify parking priorities in the coming years.

Take the survey: We recently launched a 15-minute Downtown parking survey to understand your experience parking downtown, to determine how much parking is required and what steps should be taken to address future parking needs.

Join the webinar: On April 13, 2023, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. there will be a virtual presentation providing an overview of the study followed by a discussion.

Take the survey and/or register for the webinar at HaveYourSay.guelph.ca.

Watch for patios to return in April

Seasonal Patios are returning this month! The protective barriers will arrive Downtown on April 15 and 16 (weather permitting). Business owners will then be able to construct their patios and begin operations shortly after. We are excited about the return of this welcoming dining experience.

For further questions, please contact Nicole Kupferschmidt at [email protected] or 226-821-3081

Help shape the future of Downtown Waste Collection

You are invited: We are seeking your input on how waste will be collected Downtown in the future. Join the Downtown Waste Working Group – a forum for an in-depth discussion on downtown solid waste collection opportunities and issues. The group will work towards building a shared understanding of users’ diverse needs and meet monthly in April, May, June, and September.

Join the Group: Check out HaveYourSay.Guelph.ca to join the group and for more details including the Terms of Reference for the group

If you don’t have time to commit to the Downtown Waste Working Group, there are other ways to participate. Visit the project webpage to learn other ways to get involved.

Background Information: The recently reviewed Solid Waste Management Master Plan included a specific sub-report, Task 8: Downtown Service Review, that studied issues and opportunities in Guelph’s Downtown Collection Area. The Downtown Service Review recommended that public space containers be prioritized for use by pedestrians and a separate system be implemented to store and collect waste from Downtown residential, commercial, and institutional properties. Before bringing these recommendations to Council for approval, we are asking Downtown residents, businesses, services, and their patrons to provide their thoughts and input.

For further information, please contact Rob Reid, Project Manager, at [email protected] or 519-822-1260 extension 2104

The library and Baker District redevelopment

Construction activities are resuming to support the Baker District Redevelopment. We are beginning work on installing storm and sanitary sewers in the area. The construction will be phased to help minimize impacts on Downtown businesses and community members.

Reminder: There will be no on-street parking on Baker Street, Chapel Lane and Park Lane beginning Monday, April 3, 2023. Also, Baker Street will switch to two-way, local traffic only i.e., there will be no through traffic permitted in the area.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to short-term loading, pick-up and drop-off for businesses in this area.

We will also work to maintain access to driveways, parking garages and private parking lots in the construction area.

Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property, and minor delays should be expected.

Explore Guelph’s roots: Baker District

You are invited: As part of the Baker District Development, Archaeological Research Associates Ltd. (ARA) was commissioned to conduct archaeological assessments for the former municipal parking lot.

Join us to learn about the archaeological assessment with Mike McCready, Project Archaeologist. He will deliver a comprehensive analysis of the excavation process, highlighting the discoveries made during the assessment and the subsequent repatriation of the remains to the Woodlawn Memorial Cemetery. His presentation will provide valuable insights into the findings and conclusions derived from the study.

Important dates:

April 26 – Guelph Public Library from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Register here.

April 27 – Guelph Civic Museum from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Register here

You can also attend the event(s) online. Limited spots are available.

Construction begins mid-April on the sidewalks of Upper Wyndham Street

To improve the sidewalks and reduce tripping hazards, the City will be repairing the sidewalks on Wyndham Street North from Quebec Street all the way to Woolwich Street. The work involves removing the existing red bricks, evening out concrete and completing full surface repaving.

Construction is expected to begin on or about Monday, April 17 and should be completed in 6-8 weeks, weather permitting.

A phased approach for minimum impact