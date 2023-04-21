Construction notice: Lane reductions along Delhi Street starting May 2

Lane reductions along Delhi Street from Derry Street to Eramosa Road starting May 2

Notice date: April 21, 2023

About the project

AECON Group Inc. is installing an underground gas line to 29 Delhi Street.

Work begins May 2

Work is expected to start on or about Tuesday, May 2 and take about one day to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions on Delhi Street

The City will impose lane reductions along Delhi Street during construction. Please follow the posted signs for your safety.

Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. A full road closure is not planned; however, delays may be expected.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during the project.

Property access

The City will maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services like waste collection during construction. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb as usual.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Paulo de Oliveira, Utility Coordinator

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2341

[email protected]