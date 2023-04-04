Construction notice: Woolwich Street road closure begins April 24

Baker Street to Cardigan Street

Notice date: April 4, 2023

About the project

The City is working with Steed & Evans Ltd. to install a new sanitary sewer from Cardigan Street to Baker Street in support of the Baker District Redevelopment project.

Work begins April 24

Work is expected to begin on or about April 24, and take approximately 15 days to complete, weather permitting.

Road closure and delays expected

Traffic detours will be in effect for the duration of the project. Please follow posted signs for alternate routes and safety. Delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

Pedestrian access will not be affected and will remain open and accessible during construction.

Property

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

Map of construction area

We appreciate your patience, understanding and co-operation throughout this important project as we prepare for a future-ready Guelph. Further project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Andrew Miller, Project Engineer

Engineering & Technical Services

519-822-1260 extension 3608

[email protected]