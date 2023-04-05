Construction notice: Victoria Road Recreation Centre partially closed April 11

Temporary pool and arena closures and entrance restrictions

Notice date: April 5, 2022

About the project

The City is upgrading some heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) equipment at the Victoria Road Recreation Centre to provide energy and cost savings while significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Temporary construction zones will be set up in and around the recreation centre.

Cranes onsite and closures April 11

We are replacing three HVAC units on the facility roof. This work will require a crane to lift the HVAC unit. The work is scheduled for April 11, weather permitting.

The crane work will be completed in two phases:

Phase 1 – Crane operation at the arena site from 5 to 9 a.m.

Phase 2 – Crane operation at the pool site from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Reduced access to the facility, entry and parking restrictions

For public safety, the areas around and underneath the crane must remain empty. This means that while the crane is operating on site, there will be reduced access to the facility and patrons will not be able to enter certain areas of the building.

Phase 1 – Arena temporarily closed from 5 to 9 a.m.

During Phase 1, the arena entrance, arena level service desk, arena and change rooms, adjoining rooms and hallways, pool level customer service desk, and some sections of the drive lane, sidewalk and areas of the parking lot (as shown in image below) will be temporarily closed.

Phase 2 – Pool temporarily closed from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

During Phase 2, pool and change rooms, adjoining rooms and hallways, arena and change rooms, and some sections of the drive lane, sidewalk and areas of the parking lot (as shown in image below) will be temporarily closed.

Please follow signs for safety.

Please use alternate entrances and follow signs for safety. Notices will be posted on bulletin boards within the facility and emailed to registered participants. Signs will be posted to mark construction areas, open entrances to the facility and available parking.

Thank you for your patience.

Upgrading the HVAC equipment at the Victoria Road Recreation Centre with air source heat pumps with energy recovery supports the City’s commitment to mitigate climate change by reducing its energy footprint through retrofits.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction and the Victoria Road Recreation Centre webpage.

For more information

Victoria Road Recreation Centre programming

Wendy Kornelsen, Program Manager, Recreation Support Services

Culture and Recreation

519-822-1260 extension 2684

[email protected]

Victoria Road Recreation Centre energy upgrades

Bryan Ho-Yan, Manager, Corporate Energy and Climate Change

Facilities and Energy Management

519-822-1260 extension 2672

[email protected]