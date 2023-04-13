Construction notice: University Avenue East lane reductions starting April 19

Gordon Street to Cutten Fields

Notice date: April 12, 2023

About the project

The City is working with Planview Utility Services Limited to create subsurface utility engineering mapping. This work will determine the locations and types of below grade utilities that may be encountered during construction. This information is important for the construction and design of capital projects.

Work begins April 19

Work is expected to begin on or about April 19, 2023, and is anticipated to last for one day, weather permitting.

Lane reductions and delays expected

There will be lane reductions on University Avenue East while equipment is in operation, please expect minor delays. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety.

Pedestrian access

Pedestrian access will not be affected and will remain open and accessible during construction.

Property access

Investigative work will be within the road right-of-way. There should be no impact to boulevards or private property.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Construction map

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more project information

Jackie Kay, Project Engineer

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2251

[email protected]

Arabic

تقوم مدينة جيلف بالبناء في منطقتك. يرجى زيارة guelph.ca/construction للحصول على مزيد من المعلومات. يوجد زر ترجمة جوجل (Google) في الجزء العلوي من صفحة الانترنت لتستخدمه. يمكنكم أيضًا الاتصال بالرقم 519-822-1260 وطلب مترجم.

French

La ville de Guelph effectue des travaux de construction dans votre quartier. Veuillez consulter le site guelph.ca/construction pour obtenir plus de renseignements. Le site dispose de l’icône Google Traduction en haut de la page. Vous pouvez également appeler le 519-822-1260 et demander un traducteur ou une traductrice.

Nepali

Spanish

La Ciudad de Guelph está realizando trabajos de construcción en su área. Para más información por favor visite guelph.ca/construction. En la parte superior de la página web hay un botón de Google Translate que puede utilizar. También puede llamar al 519-822-1260 y solicitar un traductor.

Tigrinya

ምም ከተማ ጓልፍ ኣብ ከባቢኹም ናይ ህንጻ ስራሓት ከካይድ ከም ዝኾነ እንዳሓበርና፣ ተወሳኺ ሓበሬታ ምስ ትደልዩ guelph.ca/construction ብምኽፋት፣ ኣብ ላዕለዋይ ክፋል ናይቲ ወብፔጅ ጉጉል ትራንስሌይት (ትርጉም) ዝብል ጠዊቅኩም ብቋንቋኹም ከተንብብዎ ትኽእሉ። ከምኡ ውን ብ ቁ. 519-822-1260 ብምድዋል ኣስቶርጋሚ (ቱርጁማን) ክትሓቱ ትኽእሉ።

Ukrainian

Місто Гвельф веде будівництво у вашому районі. Будь ласка, відвідайте guelph.ca/construction, щоб отримати більше інформації. У верхній частині веб-сторінки є кнопка для перекладу (Google Translate), якою ви можете скористатися. Ви також можете зателефонувати за номером 519-822-1260 і попросити перекладача.