Construction notice: Rickson Avenue lane reductions starting April 25  

Rickson Avenue at Hickory Street

Notice date: April 14, 2023

About the project

The City is working with TM3 Inc. to install a new pedestrian crossover on Rickson Avenue at Hickory Street.

Work begins April 25

Work is expected to begin on or about April 25, and take about five days to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions and delays expected

Rickson Avenue will be reduced to one lane during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times, and traffic control measures will be in place. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not expected, however, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during the project.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area will remain open and accessible throughout the project.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.) Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Shaymaa Al-ani, Traffic Signal Technologist II

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260, extension 2041

[email protected]