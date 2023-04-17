Construction notice: Maltby Road wildlife crossing and road closure starting May 1

Between Gordon Street and Victoria Road South

Notice date: April 17, 2023

About the project

The City is installing measures to protect turtles and other wildlife on Maltby Road East. This work includes the installation of a wildlife crossing and wildlife exclusion fencing to facilitate turtle movement under the road and prevent turtles from accessing the road.

Signs on Maltby Road

Signage has been posted to notify motorists of turtle movement in the area, and a road closure for the month of May is planned. Signage will remain in place until construction of the wildlife crossing and wildlife exclusion fencing is complete.

Full road closure begins May 2023

Maltby Road East between Gordon Street and Victoria Road South will be closed to traffic from May 1 to May 31, 2023 to prevent turtle mortality during their most active period.

Traffic will be redirected along Gordon Street, Clair Road East and Victoria Road South.

Construction begins August 2023

Maltby Road East between Gordon Street and Victoria Road South will be closed to traffic during construction of the wildlife crossing and wildlife exclusion fencing. Construction is expected to begin in August 2023 when water levels have decreased. Please refer to the map for additional details.

Property and business access

Local access to businesses and property driveways will be maintained during the road closures using Gordon Street or Victoria Road South.

City services

City services will continue to operate on schedule; however, some delays can be expected.

Map of impacted area

Work zone and location of road closure –May and August 2023

The City appreciates your understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more construction information

Samy Mohamed, Contract Administrator

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260, extension 3960

[email protected]

For more environmental information

Leah Lefler, Environmental Planner

Planning and Building Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260, extension 2362

[email protected]