Construction notice: Neeve Street parking lot restrictions begin April 12

Metrolinx completing railway improvements
Notice date: April 4, 2023
About the project
The City has granted Metrolinx partial access to the Neeve Street parking lot in order to make necessary preparations for upcoming improvements. Additionally, this space will be utilized for the storage of materials and equipment required for the project.
Work begins April 12
The railway improvements will begin on or about Wednesday, April 12 and take about four to six weeks to complete, weather permitting.
Parking restrictions
Access to the eastern section of the Neeve Street parking lot will be restricted. To ensure safety, please follow signs to exercise caution when near the fenced area, and navigating around moving vehicles or construction equipment.
Pedestrian access
The walkway from the Neeve Street lot to Wellington Street will be closed throughout the project. Please follow signage and use the Fountain Street entrance to access the parking lot.
Business access
Access to businesses in the area will remain open throughout the project.
Map of construction area
The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.
For more information
Anna Marie O’Connell, Supervisor, Parking Operations
Engineering and Transportation Services
519-822-1260, extension 2254
[email protected]