Construction notice: Neeve Street parking lot restrictions begin April 12

Metrolinx completing railway improvements

Notice date: April 4, 2023

About the project

The City has granted Metrolinx partial access to the Neeve Street parking lot in order to make necessary preparations for upcoming improvements. Additionally, this space will be utilized for the storage of materials and equipment required for the project.

A designated holding area will be established by fencing off the east end of the lot. Permit holders may continue to use the remainder of the parking lot without disruption. It is important to note that a permit is required to use the Neeve Street parking lot.

Work begins April 12

The railway improvements will begin on or about Wednesday, April 12 and take about four to six weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Parking restrictions

Access to the eastern section of the Neeve Street parking lot will be restricted. To ensure safety, please follow signs to exercise caution when near the fenced area, and navigating around moving vehicles or construction equipment.

Pedestrian access

The walkway from the Neeve Street lot to Wellington Street will be closed throughout the project. Please follow signage and use the Fountain Street entrance to access the parking lot.

Business access

Access to businesses in the area will remain open throughout the project.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Anna Marie O’Connell, Supervisor, Parking Operations

Engineering and Transportation Services

519-822-1260, extension 2254

[email protected]