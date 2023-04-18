Construction notice: Exhibition Street traffic delays for emergency wastewater repair

From Stanley Street to Robertson Street

Guelph, Ont., April 18, 2023 – City crews are repairing a wastewater pipe on Exhibition Street between Stanley Street and Robertson Street. Repairs are expected to be completed this evening.

It’s anticipated that two-way traffic will be maintained, however, additional measures such as ramps and other equipment may be required to facilitate traffic flow. Delays should be expected, please follow signs for safety.

Sidewalks throughout the area will remain open. There are no impacts to Guelph Transit.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding, and cooperation while these repairs are completed. Updates will be made to this notice at guelph.ca/news and shared on Facebook and Twitter.

For more information

Adam Wiltscheck, Manager of Technical Services,

Environmental Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2152

[email protected]