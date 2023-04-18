Construction notice: Work on Clair-Victoria intersection starting May 1

Road improvements at Clair Road East and Victoria Road South

Notice date: April 18, 2023

About the project

The City is making upgrades to the Clair Road East and Victoria Road South intersection.

We’re building a turn-lane to improve current flow of traffic and to reduce congestion, making it easier for drivers to get to their destinations.

The City is also adding a shared multi-use trail for the safety and convenience of cyclists and pedestrians.

Work begins in May

Construction is expected to start on or about May 1, 2023 and will last approximately six weeks, weather permitting.

Victoria Road South lane restrictions

One lane traffic in each direction will be maintained around the intersection however, delays are to be expected during this time.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. For updates, visit guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Samy Mohamed, C.E.T.

Contract Administrator

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3960

[email protected]