City of Guelph to welcome major investment

Guelph, Ont., April 12, 2023 – You’re invited to join government officials in welcoming corporate representatives as they announce their recent investment in Guelph. This investment supports the goals of Guelph’s Economic Development and Tourism Strategy through attracting top talent and contributing to the growth of Guelph’s industry clusters and priority sectors.

What

City officials will introduce investor representatives who will make an announcement.

Who

Several dignitaries and special guests will be present to make the official announcement.

Mayor Cam Guthrie

Scott Stewart, Chief Administrative Officer, City of Guelph

Lloyd Longfield, Member of Parliament

Mike Schreiner, Member of Provincial Parliament

Other special guests

Members of the media will be invited to ask questions and interview our guest speakers.

When

Thursday, April 13

11 a.m.

Where

Guelph City Hall Galleria, 1 Carden Street

Free two-hour parking is available along Carden Street or in the Macdonell Street lot. Paid parking is available in the Market Parkade.

Media contact

Jayne Holmes, Deputy Chief Administrative Officer

Infrastructure, Development and Enterprise Services

519-822-1260 extension 2248

[email protected]