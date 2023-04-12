City of Guelph to welcome major investment

Attention news, photo and video editors
Guelph, Ont., April 12, 2023 – You’re invited to join government officials in welcoming corporate representatives as they announce their recent investment in Guelph. This investment supports the goals of Guelph’s Economic Development and Tourism Strategy through attracting top talent and contributing to the growth of Guelph’s industry clusters and priority sectors.
What
City officials will introduce investor representatives who will make an announcement.
Who
Several dignitaries and special guests will be present to make the official announcement.
- Mayor Cam Guthrie
- Scott Stewart, Chief Administrative Officer, City of Guelph
- Lloyd Longfield, Member of Parliament
- Mike Schreiner, Member of Provincial Parliament
- Other special guests
Members of the media will be invited to ask questions and interview our guest speakers.
When
Thursday, April 13
11 a.m.
Where
Guelph City Hall Galleria, 1 Carden Street
Free two-hour parking is available along Carden Street or in the Macdonell Street lot. Paid parking is available in the Market Parkade.
Media contact
Jayne Holmes, Deputy Chief Administrative Officer
Infrastructure, Development and Enterprise Services
519-822-1260 extension 2248
[email protected]