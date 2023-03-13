Construction notice: Watermain improvements coming to Speedvale Avenue West

Hanlon Parkway to Edinburgh Road

Notice date: March 13, 2023

About the project

The City is working with Capital Paving to replace the existing cast iron watermain pipe on Speedvale Avenue West, and complete full surface repaving from the Hanlon Parkway (Highway 6) to Edinburgh Road North.

Work starting mid-April

Work is expected to begin on or about April 17 and is expected to be completed by July 2023.

Speedvale Avenue West lane reductions

Speedvale Avenue West will be reduced to one lane in each direction during paving operations. .

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during the project.

Business access and parking

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout the project.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during the project. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Kyle Gibson, C.E.T, Acting Manager, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260

Mobile 519-831-5636

[email protected]