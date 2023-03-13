Water and Wastewater Servicing Master Plan – March 2023 progress summary

Q1, 2020 – Q2, 2023 (90%)
Recent progress
- Public Open House #2 occurred on November 29th, 2022
- Draft Innovation Strategy
- Final Capital Implementation Plan
- Draft Project File
- Coordination with Development Charges Background Study
New opportunities or challenges
- The Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks Consolidated Linear Infrastructure Environmental Compliance Approval (ECA) – a revised process for how improvements to the City’s existing wastewater network will be logged with the Ministry has been passed and is in effect. The design criteria presented in the W/WW MP align with Guelph’s approved ECA.
- Bill 23, More Homes Built Faster Act, has requirements for growth that may have implications on the work completed to date. Implications will be discussed in the report to Council.
Next steps
- Council Q2, 2023
- Final Project File
- File Environmental Assessment