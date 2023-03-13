Stormwater Management Master Plan – March 2023 progress summary

Q1 2020 – Q2 2023 (90% complete)
Recent progress
- Public Open House #2 occurred on November 29th, 2022
- Final Modelling Report
- Final Innovation Strategy
- Final Capital Implementation Plan
- Draft Project File
- Coordination with Development Charges Background Study
New opportunities or challenges
- Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP) Consolidated Linear ECA process, currently being implemented across Ontario, has requirements to qualify for the streamlined stormwater ECA that may impact design criteria and policy. The design criteria presented in the SWM MP align with Guelph’s approved ECA.
- Pending MECP Low Impact Development Stormwater Guidance Manual, recently reviewed by the City, has no mandatory requirements but encourages development and application of innovative practices at the municipal level that may impact design criteria and policy
- Bill 23, More Home Built faster Act, has requirements for growth that may have implications on the work completed to date. Implications will be discussed in the report to Council.
Next steps
- Council Q2, 2023
- Final Project File
- File Environmental Assessment