Royal Electric saves over $4,600 annually by replacing an ice machine!

Royal Electric is a vibrant tavern with a stylish interior located in downtown Guelph. They feature craft beers, lunch and dinner options, and live music. Royal Electric encourages waste reduction in its operations and is always looking for new and innovative ways to reduce its impact on natural resources, like water.

After having a water audit completed through the Water Smart Business program, Royal Electric identified they could reduce their water use by an estimate of over 3.49 cubic metres (m3) per day if they replaced their ice machine.

With a new ice machine installed, Royal Electric now saves about $4,600 off their water bill annually. Royal Electric is making a difference in their community through the Water Smart Business program, which helped them save money and the environment.

Quick facts

Total cost of retrofit: $8,300

Water savings following retrofit: 3.49 m3/day (about $1,273 m3/year)

Annual savings off water bill: $4,580

Estimated 15-year savings: $68,000 (estimated without water/wastewater rates changing over time)

Water Smart Business one-time incentive: $2,618

About the Water Smart Business program

The Water Smart Business program offers financial incentives to Guelph businesses that complete a detailed water audit and capital retrofits that permanently reduce water demand. To learn more, visit guelph.ca/watersmartbusiness