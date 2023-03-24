Royal City Brewing toasts Guelph with grand opening of its new Beer Hall

Guelph, Ont., March 24, 2022 – Royal City Brewing recently celebrated the grand opening of their new Beer Hall at 199 Victoria Road South in Guelph.

“We love working in Guelph because of the people,” shares owner, Cam Fryer. “This is a place where community matters and folks value being connected to local providers. Guelphites are so kind and supportive, and we wouldn’t be where we are today without the community’s support.”

Royal City is committed to supporting Guelph’s local economy through job creation and working with local suppliers. The brewery’s expansion has created 28 new positions in the local job market with new staff supporting Beer Hall operations. Royal City Brewing also buys essential brewing supplies from two leading, Guelph-based suppliers, Brewers Supply Group (BSG) and Escarpment Labs. Together, the three businesses employ about 80 people in the city.

“Royal City Brewing is a fan-favourite and we’re excited to share news of their expansion,” says Christine Chapman, the City’s manager of Economic Development. “We appreciate their contributions to our local economy and community, and wish them much success as they grow their business in Guelph.”

Royal City Brewing also gives back to the community through charity and collaborations. “Royal City Brewing gives a great deal to the Guelph community as part of their charity work, and it does not go unrecognized,” says Mayor Cam Guthrie.

Before COVID-19 changed operations, the brewery was donating about one per cent of their annual revenue back to local charities and community groups through their Community Collaboration program. Royal City’s Lantern Ale, brewed each year for Black Heritage Month in February, raises funds for the Guelph Black Heritage Society.

Collaboration beyond beer

The new Beer Hall space is more than a place to drink beer and grab some food. It’s also a place for people to gather, collaborate and build community.

“The one thing that we had continually sought through our operations was to create a community space that could serve as a nexus for community groups and events, and now we’ve made it happen,” adds owner, Cam Fryer.

Royal City Brewing products are available at the LCBO and grocery stores across the region, as well as at the brewery.

About Royal City Brewing

Royal City Brewing was founded in 2013 to create irresistible and accessible beer for the local market. Royal City Brewery is a one-stop shop with a bottle shop, dine-in menu, on-site brewing and home delivery. In addition, the new Beer Hall offers a variety of monthly events, from comedy to science on tap and art nights to sports tournaments. For more information, visit royalcitybrew.ca.

