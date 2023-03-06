Reconstruction of five Guelph playgrounds starts March 6

Guelph, Ont., March 6, 2023 – The City is replacing five Guelph playgrounds and construction begins March 6 starting at Gosling Gardens Park.

Construction will continue throughout the other parks with the project expected to be complete by October 27, 2023, weather permitting.

Parks undergoing construction receiving new play equipment this year are:

Goldie Park

Gosling Gardens Park

Herb Markle Park

Howden Crescent Park

Sunny Acres Park

Each playground design was chosen by the community during engagement completed in 2022. Park users are asked to stay out of the construction sites until work is complete and fencing is removed. To find nearby playgrounds to play on while work is occurring, please use the park locator map online.

Taking care of our trees

There are two trees that must be removed from Howden Crescent and Sunny Acres Parks because construction will impact the health and stability of the trees. We’ve made every effort through design to preserve healthy trees on the sites and we will continue to do so during construction. New trees will be re-planted in their place.

For more information

Stefan Ilic, Park Planning Technologist

Park and Trail Development, Parks

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3349

[email protected]