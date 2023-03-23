Public notice: Comprehensive Zoning Bylaw and companion Official Plan Amendment

Notice of decision meeting of Council

City staff will be providing a recommendation to Council on the Comprehensive Zoning Bylaw and companion Official Plan Amendment.

Council meeting

April 18, 10 a.m.

This is a hybrid City Council meeting that can be watched online at guelph.ca/live or in-person in Council Chambers, 1 Carden Street, Guelph.

Purpose and effect of the Zoning Bylaw

The City is repealing and replacing the existing Zoning By-law (1995)-14864 in its entirety. The proposed Zoning Bylaw implements the vision and policies of the current Official Plan and contemporary zoning practices. The new Zoning Bylaw pre-zones land in accordance with the Official Plan, and places emphasis on built form, simplified uses and flexible zones.

Subject Lands

The Comprehensive Zoning Bylaw applies to all land within the municipal boundaries of the city of Guelph.

Purpose and effect of the Official Plan Amendment (OPA)

A companion Official Plan Amendment is proposed to adjust land use designations on specific properties to better reflect the existing built form, uses and zoning permissions. This amendment will ensure that lands with existing buildings do not lose their current development permissions.

Subject Lands

The proposed OPA applies to the following properties:

3, 5, 7, 9 Algonquin Road; 201, 203 Alma Street North; 11 Arthur Street North; 65 Bagot Street; 5, 7, 9 Brant Avenue; 5, 6 Brentwood Drive; 29, 35 Cassino Avenue; 56, 60, 62, 64, 66, 68 Cedar Street; 7, 8 Christopher Court; 17, 18, 19, 26, 30 Drew Street; 6 Delhi Street; 30 Edinburgh Road North; 44, 46, 89, 109 Emma Street; 391 Eramosa Road; 1, 3, 5, 6, 7, 9 Forest Hill Drive; 36 Garth Street; 236 Gordon Street; 4, 6, 8, 10, 14 Home Street; 142-150 Imperial Road North; 16 James Street West; 8, 10, 17, 33 Julia Drive; 316, 324 Kathleen Street; 50, 51 Kimberley Drive; 219-225 London Road West; 57 Lonsdale Drive; 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 Manhattan Court; 46 Meadowview Avenue; 50 Mercer Street; 5, 9 Meyer Drive; 2, 8 Normandy Drive; 135 Oxford Street; 346, 350 Paisley Road; 20, 75 Preston Street; 32-46 Regent Street; 261-263, 300, 308, 310, 312, 314, 316, 318, 320, 321, 323, 460, 480 Speedvale Avenue East; 75, 77, 79, 81, 135, 136, 138, 139, 140 Speedvale Avenue West; 57 Suffolk Street West; 353, 355, 357, 361 Victoria Road North; 105, 119 Water Street; 222 Waverley Drive; 85-87, 89-93 Westwood Road; 68, 70, 72 William Street; 180 Willow Road; 14-16 Windsor Street; 524, 560-562, 576 Woolwich Street; 234 Yorkshire Street North; 70 Yorkshire Street South.

For more information:

The proposed Zoning Bylaw and companion Official Plan Amendment will be available online March 29 at guelph.ca/zoningreview.

The staff report will be available on April 6 after 12 p.m. online at guelph.ca/agendas.

For additional information about the Comprehensive Zoning Bylaw review, contact:

Abby Watts, Project Manager

Planning and Building Services

519-822-1260, extension 3314

TTY: 519-826-9771

[email protected]

How to get involved:

The public is invited to watch the remote meeting on guelph.ca/live or in-person in Council Chambers at City Hall and participate by submitting written comments and/or speaking to the application.

To speak to the Zoning Bylaw and OPA, please notify the Clerk’s department no later than 10 a.m. on Friday April 14, by any of the following ways:

Register online at ca/delegation

By phone at 519-837-5603 or TTY 519-826-9771

By email to [email protected]

To submit written comments and be included in the Council agenda, we request written comments no later than 10 a.m. on Friday April 14, by any of the following ways:

By email to [email protected] and [email protected] (attachments must not exceed 15 MB)

and (attachments must not exceed 15 MB) By regular mail or courier to Guelph City Clerk, 1 Carden Street, Guelph ON N1H 3A1 or place them in the mail slot beside the main entrance to City Hall. Comments must be received in the mail or placed in the mail slot prior to Friday April 14, to be included in the City Council agenda.

When we receive your registration, we will send you a confirmation message and instructions for participating in the hybrid Council meeting.

How to stay informed:

If you wish to be notified of the City Council decision on the Comprehensive Zoning Bylaw, you must make a written request to the City Clerk by way of email or regular mail as listed above.

Appeals information:

If a person or public body would otherwise have an ability to appeal the decision of the Council of the City of Guelph to the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal but the person or public body does not make oral submissions at a public meeting or make written submissions to the City of Guelph before the bylaw is passed, the person or public body is not entitled to appeal the decision.

If a person or public body does not make oral submissions at a public meeting, or make written submissions to the City of Guelph before the bylaw is passed, the person or public body may not be added as a party to the hearing of an appeal before the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal unless, in the opinion of the Tribunal, there are reasonable grounds to do so.

Notice of collection of personal information:

Personal information is being collected to gather feedback and communicate with interested parties regarding this Comprehensive Zoning Bylaw. Information provided or presented at a public meeting is considered a public record and may be posted on the City’s website or made public upon request.

This information is collected under the authority of the Planning Act, R.S.O. 1990, cP.13. Questions about this collection should be directed to the Information and Access Coordinator at 519-822-1260 extension 2349 or [email protected].