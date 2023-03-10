Public notice: City raising water-awareness across Guelph

March Break events cater to all ages and interests

Guelph, Ont., March 9, 2023— A pesky water leak is making its way across Guelph from March 13 to 26 to educate the community on how to detect, fix, and prevent household water leaks. A series of water-related events for people off all ages will include games, giveaways, and lots of fun.

Fix-a-leak events

Join us at different locations throughout the week to learn about detecting leaks. Find the human water drop, take a photo, and share your picture on social media using #GuelphWater.

March 13 – Library (Main) – 1 to 2 p.m.

March 14 – Library (West End branch) – 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

March 15 – Library (East Side branch) – 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

March 16 – Stone Road Mall – 12 to 1 p.m.

March 17 – Quebec Street Mall – 6 to 7:30 p.m.

March 20 – Library (East Side branch) – 4 to 5 p.m.

March 21- City Hall – 12 to 1 p.m.

March 23 – University of Guelph (University Centre) – 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Fix-a-Leak event is part of an annual North American campaign to help increase awareness of how much water is wasted through leaking fixtures.

Follow the conversation on the City’s Twitter and Facebook channels or visit guelph.ca/fix-a-leak for ways to help detect, fix and prevent leaks at home.

Water Hero Wander

Take part in the Water Hero Wander and show you have what it takes to be a Guelph Water Hero! Find all six water drops along the Royal Recreation Trail. Tell us how you’ll be a water hero for a chance to win prizes.

Visit guelph.ca/fix-a-leak for more information.

About Guelph water

Guelph is one of the largest communities that relies on groundwater for its drinking water supply. The City’s Water Supply Master Plan identified water efficiency programs as a top priority for meeting the City’s water use reduction target of 9,147 cubic metres per day by 2038, an amount equivalent to almost four Olympic-sized swimming pools every day. Water use in 2019 was about 38,982 cubic metres per day, enough water to fill over 15 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

Visit guelph.ca/water to learn more about water conservation in Guelph.

Resources

Water Smart Business program

Blue Built Home program

For more information

Hayley Tompkins, Water Conservation Program Coordinator

Water Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260, extension 3965

[email protected]