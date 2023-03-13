Parks and Recreation Master Plan – March 2023 progress summary

2019 – 2023; 80% complete
Recent progress
- Parks and recreation facilities inventory and GIS mapping exercise complete.
- Municipal comparator and trends review currently underway.
- Parks and recreation needs assessment is being reviewed.
New opportunities or challenges
- Economic Development and Tourism, with Museums and Culture, completed the Culture and Sport Tourism mapping strategy project. The strategy may have some impact on indoor and outdoor facilities specifically as it relates to sports tourism. The plans will be coordinated to align with each other.
Next steps
- Draft master plan preparation.
- Financial analysis of draft recommendations.
- Public posting of draft master plan.
- Presentation of master plan to Council in Q4 of 2023.